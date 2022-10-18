Dover (DOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Dover has set its FY22 guidance at $8.45-8.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 86.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 39.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 124,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 94.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 40.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 330,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,817,000 after acquiring an additional 95,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

