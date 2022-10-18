First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $166.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.30 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 2.3 %

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

