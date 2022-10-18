FY2024 EPS Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $21.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $18.59 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $261.98 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

