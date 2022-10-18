Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.3 %

ACGL stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

