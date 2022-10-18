JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price to $16.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.61.

Shares of TWKS opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,597 shares of company stock worth $606,337. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,882 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,576,000. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

