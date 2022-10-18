FY2022 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Reduced by KeyCorp

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSM. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $76.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $87.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323 in the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after buying an additional 368,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after buying an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

