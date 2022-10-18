Clarus Securities Weighs in on TerrAscend Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.53.

TerrAscend Trading Down 1.3 %

TerrAscend stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

