EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $420.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $470.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $333.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.93. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total value of $1,238,183.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

