Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 4.2 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

