Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $35.49 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.