FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.31.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.64. FIGS has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $43.48.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,450,000 after buying an additional 1,258,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 929,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 750,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.