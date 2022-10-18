Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FDUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.41 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $425.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 117.69% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth $50,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.