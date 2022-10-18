LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LianBio Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LianBio stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. LianBio has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Get LianBio alerts:

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LianBio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LianBio

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 998,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $2,395,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,728,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,378.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LianBio by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 128,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LianBio during the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in LianBio by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in LianBio by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 339,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of LianBio by 60.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About LianBio

(Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.