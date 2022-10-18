Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 84.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 135,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.