Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

DFFN opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.53. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

