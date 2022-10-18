Herc (HRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRI opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

