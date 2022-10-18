ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 23.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

