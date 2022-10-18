Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.33. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.12.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
