Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 2.7 %

TRT stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

