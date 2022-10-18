Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €316.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VOW3 opened at €127.78 ($130.39) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €140.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €143.49. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12-month high of €208.35 ($212.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

