JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.2 %

JPM stock opened at $115.86 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,845 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,667,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.