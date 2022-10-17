Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.19-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.45.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

