Core Alternative Capital Buys 16,574 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

