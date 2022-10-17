Schubert & Co Has $467,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.4% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,482,000 after acquiring an additional 109,098 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

