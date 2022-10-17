Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in AbbVie by 59.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,136.2% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 192,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 645,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 266.4% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

AbbVie stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

