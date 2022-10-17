Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day moving average is $147.67. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

