Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,548 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $175,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.78.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $287.94 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.