Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $92.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.