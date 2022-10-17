Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 355 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

ABBV stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.67. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

