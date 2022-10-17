BTIG Research Trims Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Target Price to $232.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $238.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

SYK opened at $209.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

