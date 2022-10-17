Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Diamondback Energy worth $165,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG stock opened at $139.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

