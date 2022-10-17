Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 2.3 %

Adobe stock opened at $287.94 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.78.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

