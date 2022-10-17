Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,981,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,786,000 after acquiring an additional 704,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on C. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

Shares of C stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

