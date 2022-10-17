Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of 3M worth $151,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $113.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

