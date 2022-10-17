Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

