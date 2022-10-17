Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,739 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Sempra worth $148,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $141.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

