Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,102 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

