Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 423,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 557,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,532,000 after purchasing an additional 130,651 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $89.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

