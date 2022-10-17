Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lessened by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

MRK stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

