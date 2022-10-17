N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

