UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $590.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $579.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.58.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

UNH stock opened at $513.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $421.50 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.39 and a 200-day moving average of $513.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.