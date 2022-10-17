Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

