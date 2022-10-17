NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,716 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $112.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

