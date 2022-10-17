Lantz Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,146 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

