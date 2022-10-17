Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

