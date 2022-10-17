Heron Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

