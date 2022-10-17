Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $332.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.78.
Adobe Trading Down 2.3 %
ADBE opened at $287.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.66 and its 200-day moving average is $385.60. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.