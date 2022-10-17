FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. FOX has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in FOX by 16.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in FOX by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in FOX by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

