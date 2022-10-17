ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282,871 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE WFC opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
