Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.6 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $127.65 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.82 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

